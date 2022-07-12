Louis Walsh unveils new boyband after holding auditions in Dublin

Louis Walsh has unveiled his brand new boyband, after holding auditions in Dublin last year.

The music manager originally issued a call out for talented singers between the ages of 16-21 to form a girlband and boyband, and held auditions in Vicar Street in November.

However, Louis said he didn’t “get the right girls” for the job, and decided to focus on forming the boyband instead.

1,000 auditions were held before Louis chose the five boys he wanted in his latest musical venture.

The quintet is made up of Conor O’Farrell, 20, from Meath, Nueng Kelly, 20, from Carlow, Harry O’Connell, 19, Conor Davis, 19, from Dublin, and 17-year-old Navan native Joshua Regala.

“I was going to do a girl group and I did auditions but I didn’t get the right girls,” Louis explained.

“Then when I did the boys auditions, there was excitement here. There was something young and fresh and different.”

“There were all these teenagers coming in, singing their own songs, doing their own thing. And it was too good to say no to – and here we are.”

Louis told Sunday Independent’s Life magazine that the group, whose name is yet to be revealed, have already recorded ten songs in London with Brian Higgins, credited with writing hits for Girls Aloud and Sugababes.

The five boys are yet to sign a record deal, but the reality TV judge said that if they “get the right songs, it’s a modern boy band.”

One of Louis’s biggest success stories, Westlife, recently played two huge gigs in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, and are due to play Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on August 12 and 13.