Louis Walsh throws sly dig at Cheryl as he admits he never wanted to mentor Girls Aloud

Louis Walsh has thrown a sly dig at Cheryl, after admitting he never wanted to mentor Girls Aloud.

The 69-year-old became the band’s manager in 2002, after they were formed on Popstars: The Rivals.

Speaking to The Sun, Louis confessed: “I thought I was going to get a boy band — I was convinced. And they gave me the girls. I didn’t want them.”

“Girls don’t like each other in bands — it’s very simple. They all want to be the lead girl,” he explained.

Taking a pop at Cheryl, who was previously married to Premier League player Ashley Cole, Louis continued: “They all want to go out with the footballer.”

“They all want to be the skinniest. Just look at the Sugababes, any line-up they had, and they were brilliant.”

“So I had these five girls in Girls Aloud and we thankfully found this great song, Sound Of The Underground.”

Louis has had a long-standing feud with Cheryl since he stopped managing Girls Aloud in 2004, which continued when she became a judge on The X Factor alongside Louis in 2008.

Fans thought the pair had finally settled their differences in 2018 though, as Louis said they were finally getting on.

At the time, he said: “Look, we would agree to disagree on certain things but that’s what makes it good. We all get on.”

But one year later, the music manager reignited their feud once again when he suggested Cheryl should audition for The X Factor: Celebrity.