Louis Walsh opens up about working with Britney Spears: ‘She wasn’t well’

Louis Walsh has opened up about his time working with Britney Spears.

The pair worked together on the US version of The X Factor, after she was hired to replace Nicole Scherzinger in 2012.

At the time, Louis was filling in for Simon Cowell, who was sick.

Speaking on Today FM’s Dermot and Dave show, he said: “I knew she wasn’t well. She wasn’t well at all.”

“She was really nice but after every five people they had to take her out, we’d have to have a break, and then she’d come back in.”

Referencing the recent termination of her conservatorship, Louis added: “But she was really nice and I’m glad to see now that she’s free.”

The singer was placed under a conservatorship in 2008, after suffering an alleged breakdown.

In November, her conservatorship was officially terminated after she spent years fighting to end the legal arrangement.