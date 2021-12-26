Lottie Ryan shares rare snap of her husband Fabio Aprile with their baby son

Lottie Ryan has shared a rare snap of her husband Fabio Aprile with their baby son Wolf.

The couple, who welcomed their first child in June, are spending their first Christmas as a family-of-three this year.

Taking to Instagram on Christmas Day, the radio presenter posted a sweet photo of Fabio and Wolf having a post-dinner nap on the couch.

Lottie captioned the post: “My two guys 🤍.”

Wolf was born prematurely at the Rotunda Hospital in June, seven weeks before his due date.

Weeks after she gave birth, Lottie took to Instagram to thank the hospital staff who cared for them.

At the time, she said: “After everything that I’ve been through with Wolf arriving much sooner than we expected, the Rotunda has just been insanely incredible…”

“The Nicu (neonatal unit) is just filled with angels. The nurses and doctors who work in there are just so incredible and I cannot speak highly enough of them.”

“They are just wonderful human beings and the work that they do is phenomenal.”

Lottie and her husband Fabio tied the knot back in 2017.

The birth of their son was announced in a statement by Lottie’s agent Noel Kelly in June, who said: “NK Management is pleased to announce that Lottie Ryan has given birth to a baby boy prematurely at 33 weeks.”

“Lottie and Fabio will now be spending time as a family and we ask that their privacy be respected at this time.”

The RTÉ 2fm star later shared a black-and-white photo of their son’s tiny hand, and wrote on Instagram: “Wolf Aprile 💙👶🏻 The newest member of our little family! Our hearts are so full of joy ❤️.”

“Forever grateful to the incredible staff at The Rotunda 🙏🏼 particularly NICU – they’re are no words to describe how much we appreciate how well you looked after Wolf ❤️ Let the adventure begin 🥰.”