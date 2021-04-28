The RTÉ star is expecting her first child

Lottie Ryan shares first photo of her growing baby bump

Lottie Ryan has shared the first photo of her growing baby bump.

The 35-year-old is expecting a baby boy with her husband Fabio Aprile, who she married back in 2017.

Since announcing her pregnancy in February, Lottie has shied away from sharing photos of her bump on social media.

But on Tuesday night, the mum-to-be shared a glimpse of her growing baby bump on her Instagram Story.

Lottie posted a black and white snap of her bare bump, alongside the caption: “We can’t wait to meet you.”

The news comes after Lottie recently admitted she was “thinking twice” about sharing her pregnancy journey on social media, after being bombarded with unsolicited advice.

The 2fm star fell pregnant last year, just weeks after she decided to freeze her eggs.

The 35-year-old is due to give birth in August.