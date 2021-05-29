Lottie Ryan reveals she had ‘complications’ during pregnancy as she nears due date

The 2fm presenter is expecting her first child

Lottie Ryan reveals she had ‘complications’ during pregnancy as she nears due...

Lottie Ryan has revealed she’s had “complications” during her pregnancy.

The 35-year-old is expecting a baby boy with her husband Fabio Aprile, who she married back in 2017.

During a Q&A on Instagram, a follower asked how pregnancy has been for her, and Lottie replied: “Pregnancy is good and I am good thank you.”

“It hasn’t been that way the whole way through, we’ve had complications but thankfully myself and baby are very healthy and very well so I’m very lucky.”

The mum-to-be also revealed her due date is fast approaching, after a follower asked how many weeks she has left.

The Dancing With The Stars winner said: “I won’t say exactly but I will say I’m close. I’m in the third [trimester] and I definitely feel like he needs to come out soon.”

“I’m nervous but I’m more excited than I am nervous so it’s mixed emotions everyday is different but overall just excited.”

Lottie also confessed they have a name picked out for their baby boy.

The 2fm star fell pregnant last year, just weeks after she decided to freeze her eggs.

