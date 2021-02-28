Lottie Ryan reveals her random pregnancy cravings

Lottie Ryan has revealed her random pregnancy cravings.

The 2FM presenter and her husband Fabio Aprile announced their first pregnancy earlier this month via Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-to-be revealed she had been craving pineapple, pomegranate seeds, fresh orange juice, Lucozade, fizzy jellies and noodles from Yang’s Chinese Restaurant in Clontarf.

Last week, the 35-year-old revealed she’s already found out the gender of her baby, and that she had a “little” gender reveal party with her husband to celebrate.

Speaking to Jennifer Zamparelli on RTÉ2fm, Lottie said: “We had a balloon and it was just the two of us, obviously because we’re in Level 5, so we had both of our families watch us on the phones.”

“To be honest with you, I don’t know why but I think I was more nervous popping the balloon than I was when I peed on the stick, I don’t know why.”

“But it just made it so much more real when you find out if there’s a little girl or a little boy inside you. It just kind of gives it more of an identity I suppose,” she explained.

“That’s obviously just a personal thing, it just made it so much more real.” “So yeah it was very exciting, we filmed it, we had our families watching on the phones and it was just the two of us in the sitting room, and yeah it was weird!”