Lottie Ryan reveals her late father Gerry would have been a ‘hilarious grandad’

The presenter is preparing to welcome her first child

Lottie Ryan reveals her late father Gerry would have been a ‘hilarious...

Lottie Ryan has revealed her late father Gerry would have been a “hilarious grandad”, as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The presenter has been documenting her pregnancy journey with her 73.1k Instagram followers, and took part in a Q&A on Friday.

One follower wrote to the RTÉ star: “I’d say if your Dad was still alive he’d be shouting on the airwaves on becoming a grandad.”

The mum-to-be replied: “100% agreed. He would be screaming it from the rooftops and he would have this chid absolutely spoilt rotten.”

“He would have been a hilarious grandad, hilarious!” she added.

Gerry died suddenly at the age of 53 on April 30, 2010, after suffering a heart attack.

After announcing her pregnancy back in February, Lottie shared her heartache that her father will not get to meet her baby.

The Dancing With The Stars winner said: “Watching pops on the telly tonight has me all emotional thinking what a deadly grandad he’d have been. God damn pregnancy hormones.”

“He’d tell me to get my sh*t together and chin up. The Ryan Line continues,” she added, referencing Gerry’s radio show.

The 35-year-old is expecting her first child with her husband Fabio Aprile, who she married in 2017.

Lottie revealed the couple are expecting a baby boy.

She recently admitted she was “thinking twice” about sharing her pregnancy journey online, after receiving “disgusting” messages from other mothers.