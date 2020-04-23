Lottie Ryan responds to rumours she’s set to replace Eoghan McDermott on RTÉ 2fm

Lottie Ryan has responded to rumours she’s set to replace Eoghan McDermott on RTÉ 2fm.

Back in January, it was reported that Eoghan is quitting his role hosting 2fm Breakfast alongside Doireann Garrihy, to embark on opportunities overseas.

However, Lottie has ruled out returning to morning radio – and admitted that she doesn’t know what is happening in terms of Eoghan’s departure.

“I don’t know timing-wise what the situation is with Eoghan and the show,” she told The Irish Mail On Sunday.

The 34-year-old, who worked on Breakfast Republic when it was hosted by Keith Walsh, Bernard O’Shea and Jennifer Zamparelli, confirmed that she has moved on from breakfast radio.

“I have had my go at Breakfast, and it one of those all-consuming shows – it takes over your life and I definitely had an amazing time when I did it,” she said.

Speaking about her future in RTÉ, Lottie confessed: “I have talked about a couple of things but nothing in-depth at the moment. It has obviously been a very strange time.”

“Everybody is just trying to keep everything afloat and not think about the future.”

“Obviously, I personally have ideas about things that I would like and I have spoken to people about those ideas and I hope they will lift off the ground when everything calms down and when the time is right.”

Lottie is fresh from her win on Dancing With The Stars, after she took home the glitterball trophy with her partner Pasquale La Rocca.

