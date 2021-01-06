The DWTS winner admitted she was "emotional" as her family home went up for sale

Lottie Ryan opens up about the loss of her father Gerry

Lottie Ryan has opened up about the loss of her father Gerry Ryan.

The radio presenter’s father died suddenly at the age of 53 on April 30, 2010, after suffering a heart attack.

The Dancing With The Stars winner admitted she was “emotional” that her family’s home in Clontarf had been put up for sale, where she made many fond memories with her dad.

Speaking to VIP Magazine, the 35-year-old said: “I suppose it is a big deal when anyone has their family home go up for sale. It’s emotional!”

“I’ve kind of gone through a whole array of emotions with it over the past few weeks.

“I have settled on a point where I feel that it gave me such incredible childhood memories, and if it can do that for another family, then I’m happy for someone else to live there now.”

Lottie admitted the home had a special place in her heart, as she spent a lot of time their with her late father.

“I think if it had been closer to his death, that would have been very difficult,” she said, “But I think we’re all in a good place now and that makes it a little bit easier.”

“I kind of feel I have a connection with him now that’s not just based on the physical, y’know?

“Things like that used to be really difficult for me, like letting go of his car for example, but I’ve kind of moved on to a place where I prefer hearing his voice or seeing a video or, his scent – my brother is still wearing his cologne.

“There are things that evoke memories for me now that are not attached to the physical anymore,” she explained.

Back in September, reports emerged that Lottie’s mother Morah has put their €2 million family home on the market, as she divided her time between living with boyfriend Don Mescall in Cavan and Dublin.

Morah’s relationship with Limerick songwriter Don was first reported in December 2019.

The pair had originally met at RTÉ when Morah and Gerry’s daughter Bonnie performed ‘I’m Out’, a single she had co-written with Don, on The Ray D’Arcy Show back in 2016.

Years later, Morah and Don reconnected at the Celebration of Shay Healy gig in Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre on November 3, 2019.

Morah split from legendary broadcaster Gerry Ryan back in 2008 after 26 years of marriage.