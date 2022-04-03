Lottie Ryan explains her recent social media absence: ‘It’s been an interesting week’

Lottie Ryan has explained her recent social media absence.

The Irish presenter took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to break her social media silence, revealing she has been recovering from a stomach bug.

The 36-year-old said: “So, I’ve been completely M.I.A. on here all week, probably longer than a week at this stage, because I was struck down by the vomiting bug. Let’s just say it was not pretty.”

She continued: “It’s been an interesting week, and I’m just kind of coming out of it now. I’m still, if I’m being honest, a little bit rattled by the whole thing.”

“It was horrific. But, it’s Saturday and I’m finally, you know, getting my bearings. My god, health is wealth my friends, health is wealth.”

Lottie added: “Another thing I never actually had the chance to come on to talk about last week, because my head was on the toilet, we finished up the Official Dancing With The Stars podcast.”

“And I just wanted to say a massive thank you to everybody who subscribed, who tuned in, and listened every week. I loved every second.”

Praising her co-hosts, Lottie said, “I loved every second of recording this podcast with Brian [Dowling] and Lyra and the three of us just clicked from the first episode. Fingers crossed the three of us will work together again very soon.”

“It was just such an amazing experience. And thank you to the fabulous Paul Moriarty who produced the podcast and RTÉ and Sin A Bhfuil and Dancing with the Stars and the pros and the celebs and everyone who took part.”