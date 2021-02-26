The presenter is expecting her first child

Lottie Ryan drops huge hint about the gender of her baby

Lottie Ryan has dropped a huge hint about the gender of her baby.

The 35-year-old, who has been married to her husband Fabio Aprile since 2017, announced her pregnancy earlier this month via Instagram.

Last week, the mum-to-be revealed she’s already found out the gender of her baby, and she’s since dropped some hints on social media.

Earlier today, the RTÉ star shared the results of a poll she put on her Instagram Story, asking her followers to guess the gender of her unborn child.

57% of her followers guessed she’s having girl, while the remaining 43% opted for a boy.

Lottie shared a smirking GIF, and replied: “Interesting results…..😏.”

The 35-year-old then shared some nursery inspo, which included a pink heart – leading people to believe she’s having a girl.

The news comes after Lottie and her husband Fabio recently held a virtual gender reveal party for both their families – amid lockdown restrictions.

Speaking on the Jennifer Zamparelli show on RTÉ2fm last week, the mum-to-be said: “We had a balloon and it was just the two of us, obviously because we’re in Level 5, so we had both of our families watch us on the phones.”

“To be honest with you, I don’t know why but I think I was more nervous popping the balloon than I was when I peed on the stick, I don’t know why.”

“But it just made it so much more real when you find out if there’s a little girl or a little boy inside you. It just kind of gives it more of an identity I suppose,” she explained.