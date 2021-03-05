Lottie Ryan confirms the sex of her baby

Lottie Ryan has officially confirmed she’s having a baby boy.

The 35-year-old, who has been married to her husband Fabio Aprile since 2017, announced her pregnancy last month.

Taking to Instagram today, the 2fm presenter shared a sonogram of her baby, alongside the caption: “Thumbs up from our little man 💙.”

The news comes after Lottie and her husband Fabio recently held a virtual gender reveal party for both their families – amid lockdown restrictions.

Speaking on the Jennifer Zamparelli show on RTÉ2fm last month, the mum-to-be said: “We had a balloon and it was just the two of us, obviously because we’re in Level 5, so we had both of our families watch us on the phones.”

“To be honest with you, I don’t know why but I think I was more nervous popping the balloon than I was when I peed on the stick, I don’t know why.”

“But it just made it so much more real when you find out if there’s a little girl or a little boy inside you. It just kind of gives it more of an identity I suppose.”

Opening up about her pregnancy for the first time last month, Lottie admitted she fell pregnant just weeks after she decided to freeze her eggs last year.

The 35-year-old is due to give birth in August.