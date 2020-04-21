Lottie Ryan and Doireann Garrihy to host Instagram Q&A for worried Leaving Cert students

The radio presenters will be answering questions based on the Leaving Cert

Lottie Ryan and Doireann Garrihy are set to host an Instagram Q&A for worried Leaving Cert students this evening.

The Instagram Live collaboration between the two RTÉ 2fm presenters will take place at 6pm on Tuesday evening.

The conversation will focus on the topic of the Leaving Certificate, and both ladies will answer questions that the students have on the exams.

Lottie took to her Instagram Story, and explained that she had been receiving a lot of messages about the Leaving Certificate from her followers.

“I’ve been getting a load of these messages because I know Leaving Cert, college, all this stuff is generally a time that is filled with a lot of anxiety and nervousness,” she revealed.

“But now with everything we are going through at the moment it has heightened so much for the people who are going through it right now.”

“So hopefully this will be of some help to someone,” she admitted. “Both myself and Doireann work in radio, and we took very different paths to get to where we are today.”

“We think if we can share our stories and that we answer some questions, it could be helpful.”

