Lottie Ryan admits she was ‘really upset’ by critics on social media after becoming a mother

Lottie Ryan has admitted she was “really upset” by the criticism she received on social media after becoming a mother.

The popular presenter returned to work at RTÉ 2FM in November, five months after giving birth to her son Wolf in June.

Shortly after she returned to work, Lottie was mum-shamed online for sending her baby boy to a creche.

Speaking to RSVP Magazine, the 36-year-old said she found the comments “very hurtful”.

“I am usually pretty good about that stuff and I am fairly thick skinned,” she explained.

“Maybe it is because I am a first time mum, it is not that I am insecure, but I am learning and my husband and I are figuring things out as we go along.

“When other mothers have opinions like that and feel like they can share them publicly with you, I found that very unnerving.”

“I was quite shocked that it mostly came from other mothers. I would be lying if I said otherwise.”

“I am over it now but at the time it did really upset me, I found it very hurtful,” she confessed.

Revealing why she didn’t reply to the nasty messages, Lottie said: “I tend not to engage with trolls. I learned not to waste my breath.”

“I don’t know if these people think that their messages aren’t seen or if they think they are somehow being anonymous. Or do they presume to know your life and your circumstance?”

“I used to get messages saying ‘Oh, her career is too important to her. It is disgraceful that you would put your child in creche.’

“They know nothing about me, I am a self employed working woman and I am trying to provide for my family.”

“I have bills to pay so staying off work wasn’t an option. I am self employed so I have to do what I have to do,” she explained.

“I knew that was going to be the case, as it is for most people who are in the self employed world.”

“You can only take a certain amount of time away from work and that is a fact of life. In hindsight, it was good for me mentally to start doing something that made me feel like myself.

“It was also great to see my work colleagues and being back in the radio studio again gave me a huge confidence boost,” she added.

The radio presenter and her husband Fabio Aprile welcomed their first child, a son named Wolf, eight weeks early in June 2021.

Goss.ie has partnered with leading fertility clinic Sims IVF to host and broadcast a special panel show focused on all things fertility.

After issuing a call out for questions on social media, we put our readers questions to experts from Sims IVF and busted some common myths and misconceptions about fertility.

Discussing everything from what to expect from an AMH test, to the process of freezing your eggs and so much more, we were also joined by influencers Holly Carpenter and Thalia Heffernan who candidly discussed their own fertility journeys, and the pressure women face to start a family at a young age.

Watch the full show below: