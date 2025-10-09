Loraine Barry reveals the REAL reason why she chose to leave Dancing With The Stars

Loraine Barry has revealed the real reason why she chose to exit her role on Dancing With The Stars Ireland.

Last month, fans of the hit RTÉ series were shocked when Loraine announced that she would not be returning to the show in 2026.

The former professional dancer had been the head judge since its beginning in 2017, and continued in the role for eight series.

A few weeks on from her surprising news, Loraine has now explained the reason behind her decision to leave.

During an interview on The Six O’Clock Show, the 60-year-old described time as being “the greatest commodity we have”, and referred to the recent losses of her mother Caroline and ex-husband Andrew.

Loraine shared that this year has been “pretty tough” for her, and that it has made her “aware that we’re not promised a long time, so you never know.”

She continued: “There are lots of things I want to do. I started weighing things up about the amount of time [the show took up]. It’s not just the show that I do; I prepare for the show.”

Loraine added: “I just realised I wanted that time for myself. I realised that I did make that decision for myself and a lot of people didn’t want me to go, but time was calling for me and that’s the way it is.”

On September 25, Loraine and RTÉ announced that she had left her role as Dancing With The Stars’ head judge.

At the time, the show’s producers stated that they wish Loraine “love, joy and exciting new adventures ahead,” adding: “She will forever be our Queen of the Ballroom.”

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse has since been announced as Loraine’s replacement, ahead of the return of Dancing With The Stars next January.