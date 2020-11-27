Home Irish Showbiz Longitude announce lineup for 2021 festival

Longitude announce lineup for 2021 festival

The festival didn't go ahead this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

By
Kendra Becker
-
The lineup for next year’s Longitude Festival has been announced.

The headline acts for 2021 include Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky.

The festival is scheduled to take place at Marlay Park from July 2 – 4, 2021.

The impressive lineup also includes Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, AJ Tracey, Aitch and Doja Cat.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 4 at 9am, and are priced at €89.50 for Day Tickets, and €219.50 for Weekend Tickets.

