Longitude announce lineup for 2021 festival

The lineup for next year’s Longitude Festival has been announced.
The headline acts for 2021 include Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky.
The festival is scheduled to take place at Marlay Park from July 2 – 4, 2021.
Say HELLO to #LONGITUDE2021 returning July 2-4th 2021!
🎟 Tickets on sale 9am next Friday Dec 4th pic.twitter.com/h5JsMG84yR
— Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) November 27, 2020
The impressive lineup also includes Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, AJ Tracey, Aitch and Doja Cat.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 4 at 9am, and are priced at €89.50 for Day Tickets, and €219.50 for Weekend Tickets.