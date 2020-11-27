Longitude announce lineup for 2021 festival

The festival didn't go ahead this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

The lineup for next year’s Longitude Festival has been announced.

The headline acts for 2021 include Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky.

The festival is scheduled to take place at Marlay Park from July 2 – 4, 2021.

⚡️🎧🎪 𝗪𝗘’𝗥𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 ! ! ! 🎤🔥 Say HELLO to #LONGITUDE2021 returning July 2-4th 2021! 🎟 Tickets on sale 9am next Friday Dec 4th pic.twitter.com/h5JsMG84yR — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) November 27, 2020

The impressive lineup also includes Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, AJ Tracey, Aitch and Doja Cat.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 4 at 9am, and are priced at €89.50 for Day Tickets, and €219.50 for Weekend Tickets.