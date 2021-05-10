The 2022 festival is scheduled to take place from July 1 - 3 next summer

Longitude 2021 festival has been cancelled.

The event was scheduled to take place at Marlay Park from July 2 – 4, with acts including Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat and A$AP Rocky set to perform.

Announcing the disappointing news in a statement, organisers said: “Following the government’s most recent announcement it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make Longitude happen this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.”

“It is with great regret that we must announce that this year’s festival will not take place.”

“We are so sorry to the thousands of people who bought tickets to this year’s festival and are absolutely devastated that, once again, we won’t be able to welcome you all to Marley Park this Summer.”

⚡️ 𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗚𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗘 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 ⚡️ ♻️ Refund from point of sale

🎟 Online/phone purchase via Ticketmaster refunded automatically

🔆 #Longitude2022 ⏩ 1-3 July 2022 pic.twitter.com/icdWHQzgb9 — Longitude Festival (@longitudefest) May 10, 2021

The 2022 festival is scheduled to take place from July 1 – 3 next summer.

Ticket refunds will be automatically processed via Ticketmaster if you booked your ticket online or by phone.

