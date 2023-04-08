Longford woman Laura Anderson who went viral for cancer fundraiser has passed away

Longford woman Laura Anderson – who went viral for her cancer fundraiser – has sadly passed away.

Last month, Laura was told she had just weeks to live after her battle with a rare form of cancer.

The Longford native launched a GoFundMe page with a target of £420,000 to fly to Mexico to receive potentially life-saving treatment.

A host of well-known faces – including Joanne McNally, showed their support for Laura’s cause, which resulted in raising £402,512.

Laura sadly passed away on Saturday, and a statement on her GoFundMe page read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts to let you know Laura has sadly passed away peacefully at her home with her beautiful husband and family this morning at 11:11.”

“She was the bravest, most courageous girl and truly fought until the very end. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone that has supported Laura throughout her journey – I know how much your generosity and kind messages meant to her and got her through some of her toughest days.”

“The money raised will go towards Laura’s chosen charities, and help give back to others who need it most. Rest in peace, my beautiful girl. In Laura’s words ‘If love could have saved me, I would have lived forever.'”

Users flocked to Instagram to pay their respects to Laura’s family in the wake of the sad news of her death.

One user penned: “Laura I am beyond blessed to have got to be blessed with your presence in this lifetime. You were an angel here and now you will continue your journey as an angel to others. Sending so much love to Paul and all your family. May you give them all the strength they need. Love you loads special lady 💞 xx.”

A second wrote: “So sad to see this, she fought so hard, I hope she is at peace now. Thoughts are with all her family and friends 💛,” and a third commented: “Heartbreaking 💔 god bless you Laura and thinking of your husband and family at this hard time🙏💕RIP 👼.”

Meanwhile a fourth said: “❤️❤️❤️ well Laura 11.11 deeply saddened but I know your journey has just begun to guide us all ❤️ I never got to meet you but your presence is and will continue to be felt ❤️ Paul sending you abundance of love.”