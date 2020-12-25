Paul Mescal's character worked at the petrol station in the hit series

A local Centra in Sligo has become a new attraction for fans of Normal People.

McSorley’s Centra in Tubercurry appeared in the popular series earlier this year, as Paul Mescal’s character Connell worked at the store part-time.

The service station has since become a popular selfie spot for fans of the BBC drama, which was adapted from Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name.

Speaking to the Sunday World, manager Roisin Healy said: “We had people taking photographs on site over the summer, especially with people staycationing this year.”

“We had people coming in and asking us if this was the shop in Normal People.”

Paul filmed scenes at the Centra store last year, and the shop didn’t even have to close for the production team.

Roisin explained: “It was one evening on our site. We didn’t actually close, they worked around the customers, it was done in the evening, so it wasn’t that busy.”

“It was very interesting. It was something I’ll never see again. When I actually sat down to watch it, I thought it was an awful lot of work involved in the scene.”

“(Paul Mescal) was behind the till. I think they provided their own uniform. I did speak to him on the day and he seemed to be a nice lad.”

“There was a great buzz around when it was going on,” she added.