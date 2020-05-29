Liveline host Joe Duffy thanks Normal People author Sally Rooney for making him a ‘household name’

Liveline host Joe Duffy has thanked Normal People author Sally Rooney for making him a “household name” in Ireland.

The BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel has received rave reviews since it premiered earlier this month.

However, the Irish drama’s intimate sex scenes have raised a lot of eyebrows over the past few weeks – and they caused a massive debate on RTÉ’s Liveline.

The Liveline debate received a huge reaction on social media, and Joe was so delighted by the reaction – that he sent Sally a text to thank her.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today Show, Joe said: “I sent her a text saying, ‘My daughters loved the book and well done. You’ve brought light to people’s lives.'”

“And I just said to her at the end, ‘Sally thanks very much, you’ve made me a household name in Ireland so I really appreciate it.'”

Joe continued: “It was a good debate actually. It’s the world we live in, people forget that the last three of four referendums on social issues, they’ve been fairly tight.”

“They have been fairly tight so there’s a significant group of people out there who need to be heard and they let themselves be heard on Normal People.”

“I asked them on the day and I was very conscious of it. I think they were treated respectfully. Very few countries, mainly because of the population, you can have a national debate in the UK for example.

“You can still have it here, now maybe it is slipping away but you can still have it here, a program that has Donegal, Donabate, Kerry and Ballyfermot people talking to each other and sharing experiences or helping each other as has happened around this pandemic.”

