LISTEN: We talk Meghan and Harry’s legal battle, Matt Damon’s Irish protection and Khloe and Tristan’s relationship

Episode 41 of the Gosscast is here

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are talking through the biggest stories of the week.

As well as announcing Goss.ie’s new ‘Goss Gives Back’ fundraiser, Ali and Kendra chat about Matt Damon’s Irish protection – and how locals have kept him hidden from the media as he continues to lockdown in Dalkey.

The girls are also talking through Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s latest legal battle, and their latest attack against the media.

Plus they delve deep into Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompon’s relationship, are they back on?

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: