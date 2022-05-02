Lisa McHugh celebrates hen party ahead of her wedding day

Lisa McHugh celebrated her hen party with her gal pals over the weekend.

The country music singer and her fiancé Nathan Khan, who welcomed their first child together earlier this year, are set to tie the knot any day now.

Ahead of their wedding day, Lisa enjoyed a 1920s themed hen party with her friends, and took to Instagram to share photos from the celebrations.

Alongside a black-and-white video of her in a flapper dress, the bride-to-be wrote: “I’ve waited a long time for this and it was definitely worth the wait 👰‍♀️🐥 the BEST day and night EVER 🥺be prepared for lots more hen spam 🙊”

Lisa also shared a photo of her and all her friends at the hen, and wrote: “The best bunch of girls that I could wish for ❤️ my face is sore from so much smiling and laughing all day and night! Literally spoilt rotten, I’m so lucky! 🥺”

“Blessed with the best 🤍,” she added in another post. “next stop… 👰‍♀️⛪️🤵‍♂️ #MrsKToBe.”

Lisa and Nathan got engaged in July 2021.

At the time, the country music star wrote on Instagram: “Officially the happiest and luckiest girl in the world ❤️💍.”

“I cannot wait to marry my best friend and the man of my dreams 😭… #IsThisRealLife #IFinallyFoundHim.”

The couple welcomed a baby boy named Milo together in January this year.

Lisa was born and raised in Glasgow to Irish parents, before she moved to Ireland in 2010 to pursue a career as a country music singer.

The songstress, who previously dated Nathan Carter, now lives in Fermanagh – where her fiancé is from.