Lisa McHugh announces the name of her newborn son as she shares first photos

Lisa McHugh has shared the first official photos of her newborn son.

Taking to Instagram, the country music star posted two photos of her baby boy, who she welcomed with her fiancé Nathan Khan.

In the caption, the 33-year-old confirmed his adorable name – Milo.

“The love of my life… Milo 💙,” the proud mum wrote.

Lisa and Nathan announced the birth of their first child earlier this week.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of their newborn son’s tiny hand, the singer wrote on Instagram: “He’s finally here and he’s everything 🤍.”

A host of famous faces congratulated Lisa in the comment section – including Una Healy, who wrote: “Congratulations Lisa! Xxx.”

Makeup artist to the star Michelle Regazzoli Stone also commented, “Aww congratulations 💙,” and American singer-songwriter Kinsey Rose wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ yay!!!!!”

Lisa and Nathan got engaged in July 2021.

At the time, the country music star wrote on Instagram: “Officially the happiest and luckiest girl in the world ❤️💍.”

“I cannot wait to marry my best friend and the man of my dreams 😭… #IsThisRealLife #IFinallyFoundHim.”

Lisa was born and raised in Glasgow to Irish parents, before she moved to Ireland in 2010 to pursue a career as a country music singer.

The songstress, who previously dated Nathan Carter, now lives in Fermanagh – where her fiancé is from.