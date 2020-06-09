Lisa Jordan shows off her growing baby bump – as she reveals she is 7 months pregnant

The Irish influencer is expecting her third child

Lisa Jordan shows off her growing baby bump – as she reveals...

Lisa Jordan has revealed that she is seven months pregnant, as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The 35-year-old announced that she was expecting her third child back in March.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Lisa shared an adorable photo of her cradling her baby bump, alongside a heartfelt message.

“7 MONTHS 💗💙!!😱,” she wrote. “It has actually flown, although I did spend 3 of them sitting in my house 🤪.”

The Cork native then admitted she can’t wait to finally get out of the house during the final stage of her pregnancy, and revealed how she’s managed to maintain her “pregnancy glow”.

“One thing I have continued to do even though I was going nowhere (bar my kitchen🤪) was my @barebyvogue Tan,” she wrote.

“It really made me feel so good and gave me that ‘pregnancy glow’ because trust me without it I was grey/green🤢😂 I use Ultra Dark foam & I love it.”

“It has oatmeal in it which locks in moisture so this keeps my bump tanned and hydrated 😍🥰,” she added.

Fans flooded the comment section to praise the expecting mother.

“You look amazing for 7 months pregnant! Like one of them fitness moms. I can see muscle on your bump lol X,” one follower commented.

“Your bump is so cute and tiny 🤰🏼😍not like a 7 months pregnant more like 5 and 1/2 months, stay safe x,” another added.

Lisa is already mother to two daughters – Pearl and Bowie.