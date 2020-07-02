Lisa Jordan shows off her baby bump – as she nears due date

The Irish influencer is expecting her third child

Lisa Jordan shows off her baby bump – as she nears due...

Lisa Jordan has shown off her baby bump – as she edges closer to her due date.

The 35-year-old announced that she was expecting her third child back in March.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Lisa posed in a grey loungewear set, and showcased her bare baby bump.

Lisa giggled: “I can’t believe there’s a baby inside there!”

“It’s so mad!” she gushed.

Last month, Lisa revealed on the social media platform that she was seven months pregnant.

She posted an adorable photo of her cradling her growing bump, alongside a heartfelt message.

“7 MONTHS 💗💙!!😱,” she wrote. “It has actually flown, although I did spend 3 of them sitting in my house 🤪.”

The Cork native then confessed she can’t wait to finally get out of the house during the final stage of her pregnancy.

Lisa is already mother to two daughters – Pearl and Bowie.

