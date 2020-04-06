This is very sweet

Lisa Jordan is doing something really special for her daughters in isolation

Lisa Jordan is making the most of the social distancing period – as she has planned something special for her kids.

The popular Cork blogger is throwing aa Trolls Premier Party for her daughters.

The expectant mum organised a fun-filled day for her daughter’s Pearl and Bowie as they celebrate the release new Trolls World Tour Movie on Demand.

Lisa took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of her two excited girls surrounded by Trolls’ merchandise.

“Premier Party 💖😍 ,” she captioned the photo.

“So we have a fun day planned around the new Trolls World Tour Movie which is now available to rent at home on Demand!!”

“It’s so lovely that we can watch this at home, do some activities like baking, Arts & Crafts. 💖,” she added.

“it’s great to add some extra fun to our days at the moment 💖.”

The expecting mother shared cute pictures on her Instagram story and revealed to her fans that the family will be baking and creating Trolls’ artwork throughout the day.

Lisa announced on the social media platform last month that she was expecting her third child later in the year.

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast we’re talking about celebrities who are donating their millions to help in the Coronavirus crisis and the serious drama on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Plus the girls discuss the latest move from Canada to Hollywood for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: