Lisa Cannon reacts to Xposé appearing in the new Harry & Meghan docuseries

Lisa Cannon has reacted to Xposé appearing in the new Harry & Meghan Netflix docuseries.

Volume I of the six-part series joined the streaming giant on December 8, and one episode features a clip of Meghan drinking a pint of Guinness during a trip to Ireland.

Lisa interview the former Suits star at the time, and she took to Instagram on Monday to react to the clip being used in the series.

She wrote: “Yay! Surprised & Delighted to have been given the nod by @sussexroyal to appear in Episode 2 of the Harry & Meghan Documentary 📺 @netflix 👑”

“Thanks for all the messages letting me know you’d spotted me mid belly laugh catching flies and the famous red @xposevmtv mic 🎤”

“I had absolutely no idea…😆 Good to see that wee cheeky Interview in the @guinness store Dublin went down a treat & was thought enough of to have been signed off & squeezed in by Meghan herself @archewell_sussex_ in a montage of her life.”

Will Meghan and Harry be pulling pints at the Guinness Storehouse together? We reveal their Dublin plans!#ShowbizRoundup #MeghanAndHarry #RoyalTrip pic.twitter.com/wOFOpw2SDs — Xposé (@Xpose) June 26, 2018

Lisa, who used to host the entertainment show with Glenda Gilson and Karen Koster, continued: “It was a bit of banter when we met that day hence I’m howling in it… Guinness IS obviously Good For You!! 😉 #drinkingwiththeduchess #pintoftheblackstuff ☘️”

“Some asking for the full Meghan interview… I’ll dig it out and post it. It’s an oldie but a goodie 📽️👌🏻#harryandmeghan #netflix #meghanmarkle #xpose #guinnessisgoodforyou 👑☘️”

During a trip to Dublin in 2018, Meghan famously pulled pints at Dicey’s on Harcourt Street.

5 years ago Meghan Markle was in Diceys promoting €2 drinks……Gives me great hope. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/sCMvpKQnXB — Michael Mcloughlin (@mclougmi) May 19, 2018