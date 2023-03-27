Linda Nolan reveals her cancer has spread to her brain: ‘I’m not giving up’

Linda Nolan has revealed her cancer has spread to her brain.

The Dublin native, who shot to fame with her sisters in the band The Nolans back in the 1970s, shared the sad news on Monday’s Good Morning Britain.

The 64-year-old singer said: “Unfortunately, sadly for me, my cancer has now spread to my brain, and which I only found out on Monday.”

“And that’s obviously very frightening because there isn’t much out there for brain cancer at the moment, apart from radiotherapy, which I’m going to be having.”

'I'm not giving up.' Following an emotional interview with us last April, @LindaNolan_ is back to share some tragic news. Her cancer has now spread to her brain. Linda's latest setback came following a series of falls but she is hoping a new chemo drug will help her. pic.twitter.com/lzBKWqjU17 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 27, 2023

“But there is a new drug that’s been in use for a year, for brain cancer, and they’re going to try me on that as a [chemotherapy] drug with some other treatment.”

Linda insisted she is “not giving up” and is remaining “positive” about the future.

She continued: “I’m [going to] lose my hair again for the fourth time. So my sister said, ‘At least you’ve got some nice wigs out of it’.”

“We’re getting everything and [I’ve] bought a wheelchair, we’re getting stuff ready for the inevitable. Really scary, scary trip to be on, this one.”

Thank you to @susannareid100, @richardm56 and the @gmb team for the lovely interview. Thank you to everyone else for all the lovely messages. I couldn’t do it without your support ❤️ Next stop, radiotherapy tomorrow! 🏥 pic.twitter.com/A0ojZR8bYS — Linda Nolan (@LindaNolan_) March 27, 2023

In 2020, Linda revealed a third recurrence of cancer since 2005 when she was diagnosed with liver cancer.

Linda sadly lost her sister Bernie to breast cancer in 2013, and her husband to skin cancer back in 2007.