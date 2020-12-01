Life Style Sports and SoSu by Suzanne Jackson top Irish Black Friday sales this year

Life Style Sports and SoSu By Suzanne Jackson have topped the Irish Black Friday sales this year.

On Friday, shoppers scooped up major deals and savings in the highly anticipated annual sales event.

According to new data from Revolut, spending on Irish websites during the sales were up 135% on last year.

The statistics show an increase in shopping local this year, with 39% of all online spending by Revolut users going to Irish e-retailers, compared to 28% last year.

Irish retailer Smyths Toys also benefited most from this year’s Black Friday sales, joining SOSU and Life Style Sports in the Top 5 Irish Retailers.

The remaining 61% of online spending went to international websites, including Amazon, ASOS and Nike.

Goss.ie have compiled a list of the best gifts from Irish brands this Christmas, so shoppers can continue to support local businesses this festive season.