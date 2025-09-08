Liam Neeson’s son Daniel Neeson announces engagement to long-term partner Natalie Ackerman

Liam Neeson’s son, Daniel Neeson, has announced his engagement to his long-term partner, Natalie Ackerman.

The 29-year-old popped the question to his girlfriend of eight years during a dreamy sailing trip in New York City on Saturday, September 6.

Confirming the happy news to PEOPLE magazine, Daniel shared: “Yesterday I got to ask my best friend to join me on this journey called life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

He went on saying: “I could write novels on why I love Natalie, but there’s something deeper, something so cosmic about our relationship that I know we’re meant to be in this universe together.”

The proposal itself was picture-perfect, with a visibly emotional Natalie saying “yes” as Daniel got down on one knee on the Hudson River cruise, with the Manhattan skyline as the backdrop.

Another snap captures him slipping the ring on her finger before the pair sealed the moment with a big embrace.

Daniel also couldn’t resist sharing the news on Instagram.

Alongside shots from the proposal and their engagement party, he wrote: “Life is Beautiful.”

He reposted a snap of Natalie proudly showing off her ring at the helm of the boat, and even shared a video of the couple stealing a kiss.

And what a party it was, guests tucked into sliders, chips and a beautifully decorated cake with white icing and flowers.

The drinks menu was personalised too, with cocktails such as the “Knit Nat Negroni” and “The Tulane Bombshell”, a cheeky nod to Tulane University, where Daniel and Natalie first met.

The couple’s love story began back in 2017 at Tulane, where Daniel studied theatre and digital media production, while Natalie studied business.

They graduated together in 2019, and since then, Daniel has thrown himself into business.

He founded the eco-friendly clothing brand Pine Outfitters in 2022, with his proud dad even wearing the gear on Live with Kelly and Mark.

These days, Daniel co-runs De Nada Tequila, while Natalie works as a brand communications manager.

In July 2024, he shared a set of sunset photos of his now-fiancée with the caption: “You are my sweet song that whistles in the breeze. Love you, baby.”