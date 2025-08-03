Liam Neeson’s emotional gesture after Natasha Richardson’s funeral goes viral as fans left ‘blown away’

Liam Neeson’s emotional gesture after Natasha Richardson’s funeral has gone viral as fans were left “blown away.”

Sandy Linther, a celebrity makeup artist, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a sweet letter written by the Hollywood actor, thanking her for her strength.

Taking to Instagram, Sandy shared a photograph of the letter, after she “was asked to make her up while she was ‘lying in state.'”

She captioned the post: “a little note about I worked with Natasha Richardson several times. I got the news that she’d struck her head and died from the injury she sustained while skiing.”

“I was asked to make her up while she was ‘lying in state’. An Irish custom. She looked like a queen. 2 months later I got a call from Liam Neeson. I went to his apartment- he asked me if I were doing well. I said yes.”

“And then he said “I know what I’ll do” and he came back and handed me this note. He’s such a good guy. Like everyone else I’m so happy for him.”

The letter shared to social media read: “Dear Sandy, My family and I are so appreciative of what you did for our Natasha. We were deeply touched by your gesture and realize how difficult it must have been for you. It meant so much to all of us.”

Fans took to the comment section, praising Liam for the sweet gesture.

One wrote: “So kind. What a nice guy he is,” another wrote: “I’m blown away by this story,” as a third penned: “A truly compassionate gesture❤️❤️❤️”

Natasha died at the age of 45 following a skiing accident in Quebec, in 2009. After initially seeming uninjured, she developed complications and was later diagnosed with an epidural hematoma.

Liam, who married Richardson in 1994, was by her side when her life support was withdrawn.