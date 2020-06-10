Liam Neeson unable to attend beloved mother’s funeral in Ireland

The actor's elderly mother was laid to rest on Tuesday

Liam Neeson was unable to attend his beloved mother’s funeral in Co. Antrim on Tuesday.

The actor’s 94-year-old mother, Catherine (Kitty) Neeson, was buried in Ballymena – but Liam couldn’t be there to watch her be laid to rest.

Liam, who is living in New York, found out about his mother’s death just one day before he celebrated his 68th birthday over the weekend.

It’s understood Kitty passed away in her nursing home on Saturday, after being ill for the past few months.

Her death was confirmed at mass at All Saints Church in Ballymena, which was aired live on Facebook, following lockdown guidelines.

“We pray for those that died recently…. and Kitty Neeson. Her funeral arrangements will be later,” the Parish Priest said Monsignor Paddy Delargy said.

Kitty’s death comes 11 years after Liam’s wife Natasha Richardson died tragically after a skiing accident in Canada.

At the time, an autopsy declared that she died of a brain haemorrhage caused by “blunt impact” to her head, after she fell while skiing.