Liam Neeson is officially retiring from action films

Liam Neeson has revealed he’s officially retiring from action films.
The Irish actor has shared his plans to stop filming action flicks, after he completes a few upcoming projects.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Taken star said: “I’m 68 and a half. 69 this year.”
“There’s a couple more I’m going to do this year – hopefully, COVID allowing us – there’s a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it.”
“Well, unless I’m on a [walker] or something,” he joked.
Liam also confessed he’ll miss “beating up” actors half his age.
The Ballymena native said: “I love doing ’em. I love beating up guys half my age.”
“I’ve just finished [Blacklight] in Australia and I had a fight scene with a kid – lovely, sweet actor called Taylor.”
“Halfway through the fight I looked up, I was breathless and it didn’t cost him a cent, and I said, ‘Taylor, what age are you?’ He said, ’25.’ I said, ‘That’s the age of my eldest son!'”