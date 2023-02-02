Lewis Capaldi surprises Carl Mullan and Emily Barker during Dancing with the Stars rehearsals

Music superstar Lewis Capaldi will appear in this Sunday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars.

The Scottish singer performed a sold-out gig in Dublin’s 3Arena earlier this week.

Before his gig he popped into the nearby Liffey Trust Studios to surprise Carl Mullan and his professional dance partner Emily Barker as they rehearsed for this week’s live show.

Carl and Emily, who are performing a Viennese Waltz to Lewis’ new hit ‘Pointless’ this week, were left dumbstruck when Lewis casually dropped into rehearsal to wish them well.

Carl and Emily’s priceless reaction will feature this Sunday on Dancing with the Stars at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.