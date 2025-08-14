Lauren Arthurs subtly reveals her second baby’s gender

Irish Influencer Lauren Arthurs has subtly revealed her baby’s gender, after announcing that she’s expecting her second child with husband John O’Flynn.

Taking to Instagram in July, she shared the news of her pregnancy in a sweet video on the beach, with her, John and their toddler, Fallyn.

Lauren captioned the post: “Our little family is growing 🤍.”

Well-known faces congratulated her in the comments section, with Sophie Murray writing: “Omg Lauren congratulations!!🥹❤️❤️”

Clémentine MacNeice wrote, “Aww huge congrats Lauren❤️❤️❤️.”

Now taking to her Instagram story for a Q&A, the content creator was asked by a follower, “Will you find out the gender of your baby?☺️”

To which, she posted a sweet photo holding her daughter Fallyn’s hand on the beach, and wrote: “I’m a girl mom🩷🥹 We couldn’t be happier to be giving Fallyn a little sister🫶✨.”

She was also asked if she was nervous about making the jump from one to two children, to which she said, “Oh absolutely😅.”

She continued: “we have such a lovely routine with Fallyn and I’m so afraid to ‘ruin’ it. I do think we’ll be way less frantic the second time round. I read online somewhere that your first baby gets your time but your second gets your experience and I can’t unhear that now.”

“It’s so true. I’ll be so much more aware of ‘phases’ are actually phases and don’t last forever and I know now that you do find a balance again. It’s so hard to see that the first time around😅.”

Lauren shared that other than some back pain and heartburn, she’s feeling great and added, “Pregnancy is never an easy journey on your body, some women thrive, I definitely don’t!”

“I miss being so productive some days and feel so guilty if I’m tired and need to chill out. But it’s all temporary, I’m just running with it.”