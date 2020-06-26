The festival will take place next month

Laura Whitmore’s new short film to premiere at Galway Film Fleadh

Laura Whitmore’s new short film is set to premiere at the Galway Film Fleadh.

The 35-year-old made her screenwriting debut with her short film, Sadhbh – and it will be showcased at Ireland’s leading film festival next month.

Taking to Instagram, Laura shared a promo image of the film, in which she also plays the lead character.

“So @sadhbhfilm will make it’s Irish premiere next month as part of @galwayfilm ‘s 2020 programme,” she told her followers.

“The Galway Fleadh is a qualifying festival for the @theacademy so we’re all super chuffed to be in such great company.”

“It was my first project like this and a huge learning experience!”

The Love Island presenter proceeded to thank those who worked with her on the 13-minute film.

“Thanks @unseendrama , we worked with a multi ethnic cast and crew of incredible talent and feel very lucky. Never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something x,” she added.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the film would debut at the British Independent Film Festival.

In the short film, Laura portrays a young mother named Claire who struggles to keep her life together while she is hiding a heartbreaking secret.

The short film is directed by Arjun Rose.

