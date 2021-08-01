Laura Whitmore wins praise for sharing candid snap while breastfeeding her daughter

Laura Whitmore has won praise for sharing a candid snap of her breastfeeding her daughter.

The Love Island host welcomed a baby girl with her husband Iain Stirling back in March.

Taking to Instagram today, the 36-year-old posted a photo of her breastfeeding her daughter at a restaurant in Mallorca, in between filming Love Island.

She captioned the post: “I get a bit anxious talking about my child on this space as I feel so protective but I wanted to talk about breastfeeding.”

“This isn’t knocking anyone who doesn’t but it’s #breastfeedingawarenessweek and I know so many new mums don’t get the support they need like the encouragement of feeding in the golden hour after birth and that it’s ok to feed in public without feeling you should hide away.”

“Feeding your baby is your number one priority. I’ve exclusively breastfeed for over 4 months so far – it’s free and no washing up! I’ve also been supported, having my baby on set or being able to pump for the odd feed,” Laura continued.

“Anyway hoping a picture of me with my tits out doesn’t offend you and encourages women to feed if they need! I was just so shocked a lot of women don’t have enough support or embarrassed to feed in public.”

“Breast milk is full of everything your baby needs and recommended by @who. It’s magic stuff! And remember to please support new mums and dads trying to navigate parenthood their way,” she added.

In the comment section, fans praised Laura for sharing such an honest post about breastfeeding.

One fan wrote: “Well done, thank you for sharing. Breast feeding support is key to helping more women breastfeed.”

Another commented: “So pleased you posted this. Breastfeeding is natural and beneficial and it is such a shame that some people get offended. It is so lovely to see this special bonding time of a mother with her child.”