Laura Whitmore urges fans to book their cervical checks – after putting hers off

Laura Whitmore has urged her fans to book their cervical checks, after putting hers off.

The Irish presenter, who lives in London with her husband Iain Stirling, went for her check on Tuesday morning.

The former Love Island host wrote on Instagram: “Routine cervical check this morning. Had been putting it off but just did it!! Some things you have to make time for so if you’ve been putting it off, go to it please!!”

One fan commented on Laura’s post: “I always book this in straight away. It’s so important ladies!! Don’t delay 🙌🧡”

Another wrote: “You reminded me with this post. I needed to book in. All done ✔️”

A third penned: “Well done .. especially after what Vicky went through to promote womens health ❤️”, referring to cervical check campaigner Vicky Phelan – who sadly died on Monday morning aged 48.

In Ireland, women over 25 are eligible for a free cervical screening test (smear test) every five years.

While the thought of getting one may be daunting, it’s extremely important as they can help detect abnormal cells in your cervix, which may lead to cancer later down the line.

