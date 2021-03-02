The hairdo was a big hit with friends and fans

Laura Whitmore shows off new look as she tries out hair pieces

Laura Whitmore has shown off a new look, as she tried out hair pieces.

The TV presenter, who is expecting her first child with Iain Stirling, took to Instagram to debut a new hairdo.

The Bray native tried out a faux fringe, admitting it helped to hide her roots.

She captioned the post: “SHE BANGS!! Playing around with a faux fringe. Hides my roots! What ya think? Me and @themanestyle are in deliberation…”

Fans and friends took to the comments to share their opinion on the new look, with Irish actress Amy Huberman writing: “LOVE IT”



Singer Pixie Lott commented: “Love love loveeeee❤️”, while presenter Kate Thornton wrote: “It’s a keeper! X”

Laura recently revealed she’s been back filming Celebrity Juice, and has been sharing her stunning maternity style with fans from the studio.

The Love Island host announced her pregnancy in December, just weeks after she married her Scottish beau Iain Stirling at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the Irish presenter posted a photo of a ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ baby grow.

She captioned the post: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.”

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.”

“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” Laura revealed.

“It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.

“I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought,” she joked, “In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”

“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life ❤️,” the 35-year-old added.