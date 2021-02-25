Laura Whitmore shows off her baby bump in gorgeous floral dress

"Bun on the head and one in the oven!"

Laura Whitmore has shown off her growing baby bump in a gorgeous floral dress.

The TV presenter is expecting her first child with her husband Iain Stirling, and is due to give birth this spring.

The Bray native started filming the new season of Celebrity Juice this week, and has been showcasing her stunning maternity style on Instagram.

Showing off her OOTD, Laura wrote: “Show 2!! Bun on the head and one in the oven.”

The 35-year-old told fans the dress was from Free People, which is currently reduced from €121.36 down to €57.36 and available to purchase here.

The Love Island host accessorised with shows from Freya Rose, a necklace from Irish designer Sorcha O’Raghallaigh and a hair slide from Tilly Thomas Lux.

Completing the look, Laura wore her blonde hair in a bun and opted for a brown eyeshadow with winged eyeliner, a soft lip and a subtle blush.

Laura announced her pregnancy in December, just weeks after she married her Scottish beau Iain Stirling at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram, the Irish presenter posted a photo of a ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ baby grow.

She captioned the post: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.”

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.”

“Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021,” Laura revealed.

“It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.

“I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought,” she joked, “In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”

“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life ❤️,” the 35-year-old added.