Laura Whitmore shares unseen snap from stunning pregnancy shoot

The Irish presenter is due to give birth early this year

Laura Whitmore has shared an unseen snap of her baby bump from her stunning pregnancy shoot.

The Irish presenter announced her first pregnancy with husband Iain Stirling last month, revealing her due date is early this year.

Laura and Iain secretly tied the knot in Dublin City Hall in November, after getting engaged privately on New Year’s Eve in 2019.

The 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from her pregnancy shoot, shot by Hunger Magazine just last month.

The Love Island presenter captioned the post: “Sh*t got real”.

Pregnant singer Paloma Faith commented on the glam shot: “I am literally 10000000000 times bigger than you so jel!”

Laura replied: “oh this was last month, this month my bump looks like it’s growing it’s very own bump on top! 😂”

This comes after the mum-to-be admitted in a candid post that she has been feeling anxious lately.

Laura shared a photo from the bath tub, showing off her growing bump.

She wrote: “Been really anxious all day today. Blue Monday caught up with me so having a bath and watching real housewives.”