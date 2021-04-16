Laura Whitmore shares previously unseen snaps from her wedding day

The TV presenter married Iain Stirling in Dublin last year

Laura Whitmore has shared previously unseen snaps from her wedding day on Instagram.

The 35-year-old married Scottish comedian Iain Stirling at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11, with just 25 guests in attendance.

The presenter wore a custom-made suit by Joshua Kane for their big day, and has since shared behind-the-scenes photos of the design process.

The Bray native shared the original sketch of her bridal outfit, and candid snaps of her trying on the stunning suit – which was complimented by a lace shirt underneath.

Laura also posted a close up shot of her wedding shoes, which were custom-made by Jimmy Choo.

The Love Island host had ‘LWS’ for ‘Laura Whitmore Stirling’ engraved on the sole of her sparkly heels, alongside a gold heart.

Laura paired the look with a white and gold YSL clutch, which was her “something borrowed”.

Among the photos she shared today, the TV presenter posted a stunning shot of her placing a pearl headband by Simone Rocha on her head, and a snap of her makeup artist touching up her lipstick.

Laura also shared a gorgeous snap of her and Iain kissing on the steps of Dublin City Hall, and told fans he was wearing a Tom Ford suit, and a pair of socks with their faces on them.

Since they tied the knot in November, the couple have welcomed their first child – a baby girl.

Laura and Iain are yet to share their daughter’s name, but the TV presenter has already returned to work on Celebrity Juice – which has won her praise online.