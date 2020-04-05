Laura Whitmore shares photo sunbathing in back garden with boyfriend Iain Sterling as she tells followers: ‘stay home’

Laura Whitmore has shared a photo of herself and boyfriend sunbathing in their back garden – as the UK is hit with summer weather this weekend.
The Love Island host urged her 1.1 million followers to “stay home” amid the strict lockdown throughout the country.
Sharing a throwback photo first of the happy couple enjoying time together poolside in South Africa, Laura then added a photo of the pair relaxing in the sun at home.
“Sam same…but different,” she captioned the post.
It comes after Laura appeared on the Late Late Show via video call on Friday night.
The TV presenter praised Miriam O’Callaghan for filling in for Ryan Tubridy and revealed she was delighted as a female broadcaster herself, to see a woman take the reins.
Growing up watching the Late Late show, never did I think I’d be a guest as a tv screen from the comfort of my living room. Now more than ever it’s important to keep talking and having shows like this reaching households all over the country. Also @instmiriam made history as the first woman to host the show and she’s so inspiring and just deadly! Great hearing @gavinjameslive sing and all the text donations going to @alone.ireland too! Stay home and stay safe ❤️
