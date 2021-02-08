Laura Whitmore shares excitement as she receives first printed copy of her upcoming book

The book is set for release on March 4th

Laura Whitmore shares excitement as she receives first printed copy of her...

Laura Whitmore has shared her excitement after receiving the first printed copy of her upcoming book.

The Irish presenter’s book ‘No One Can Change Your Life But You’ is set for release on March 4, with the mum-to-be showing her copy to her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

The Love Island presenter captioned the post: ” Ahhhhhhhhhh first printed copy!!!!!! Just call me a ‘published author.’ I’m not crying … you are! ⚡️”

According to the book’s synopsis, Laura will share her experiences of overcoming heartbreak, body image worries, self-doubt and insecurity.

In an except, the Love Island host writes: “When I was a kid the first album I owned was by Wilson Phillips. I remember the lyric from the song Hold On, ‘No one can change your life except for you’. It’s how I’ve chosen to live my life.”

“There is a freedom when you take back control. Stop waiting for someone to save you and do it yourself. I recognise everyone has different levels of struggle but no one just hands you a chance.”

“We don’t have to wait for Prince Charming to rescue us, or wait for the opportunity to come to us. We can be our own heroes. We can create our own dreams.”

Irish chef Clodagh McKenna commented: “This is AMAZING 🌟 Congratulations darling!! SO proud of you ❤️❤️❤️”

TV presenter Kate Thornton wrote: “Bet that feels so good to hold all that hard work in the palm of your hand. Congratulations 🥳”.

Laura’s book is available to pre-order for €16.99 HERE.