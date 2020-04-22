The Irish presenter presents her own show on BBC5 Live

Laura Whitmore shares delight after scooping award for her radio show

Laura Whitmore has picked up gold at New York Festivals Radio Awards for her radio show.

The Irish TV presenter has been presenting her radio show on BBC Radio 5 Live over the last year.

Laura took to Instagram and shared the happy news with her followers alongside a picture of the trophy.

“GOLD!” she perfectly captioned the post.

“Been building my radio show over the last year and it’s always intimidating coming to a new network talking about new things and adding a new narrative but I’ve such a great team at @bbc5live and @tbimedia and my listeners and guests have been so brilliant!”

“Last night we picked up gold at @newyorkfestivals radio awards and I can’t thank everyone enough for all the support.”

The blonde beauty explained that she has learned a lot from her time at the radio station.

“It’s been a huge learning curve for me and looking forward to keep growing with it.”

“I’ve missed going into studio the last few weeks but so happy we can carry on remotely!”

“Now I just need to make space beside Iain’s BAFTA!”

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the blonde beauty on her award.

“Massive congratulations Laura! 👏🏻❤️😘,” one follower commented.

“Congrats 👏👏👏👏,” fellow TV presenter Angela Scanlon wrote.

“Congratulations, well deserved 👏🏻 Do love a bit of good news on a Wednesday morning,” another fan added.

