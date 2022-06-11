Laura Whitmore reveals the story behind her ‘re-loved’ Love Island outfit

Laura Whitmore has revealed the story behind her “re-loved” outfit from the premiere episode of this year’s Love Island.

The Irish presenter stunned in a red outfit as she entered the villa for the first episode of the 2022 series on Monday.

The outfit was re-worked from a gorgeous red suit she wore to host the final of Love Island first winter series in 2020.

In an Instagram post, the Bray native revealed the story behind her re-worked outfit, amid the show’s shift towards sustainable fashion.

“A few months ago I approached [Joshua Kane] @joshuakanebespoke and asked him would he consider cutting the trousers from the 2020 winter love island final!! 😱,” she said.

“Thank you Joshua for being so open to it!!”

Laura continued: “The suit I wore before was very special as it got me through one of the hardest live hosting jobs I’ve ever had to do and the whole time I never worried about how I looked because I felt confident in what I was wearing.”

Just one week before the final of Love Island in 2020, Laura’s friend and former host of the series Caroline Flack tragically took her own life.

Laura took over hosting the dating show after Caroline stepped down from the role in December 2020.

Laura’s outfit choice comes as Love Island are making a move towards more sustainable fashion in the villa.

In previous series, the show partnered with fast fashion brands such as ISAWITFIRST, however this year they are partnering with eBay to provide the Islanders with pre-loved clothing.

