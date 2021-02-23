Laura Whitmore reveals she’s back filming new series of Celebrity Juice

The TV presenter joined the panel show last year

Laura Whitmore has revealed she’s back filming a new series of Celebrity Juice.

The Irish presenter joined the show as a new Team Captain alongside Emily Atack in September, following the departure of Holly Willoughby.

Taking to Instagram today, the 35-year-old shared a throwback snap of her, Emily, and the show’s host Keith Lemon.

She captioned the post: “Back filming with this bunch of beauts today! #newseriescoming ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura ⚡️ (@thewhitmore)

Fans shared their delight over the news in the comment section.

One fan wrote: “At long last we’ve missed you all 👏👏👏👏👏.”

Another commented: “Yaay! Can’t wait for this 🔥.”

The news comes after Laura recently admitted she has no plans to give up work once she becomes a mother.

The Bray native is expecting her first child with her husband Iain Stirling, and is due to give birth this Spring.

During an interview with The Telegraph, the Love Island host said: “My mum grew up the youngest of 13 children in Catholic Ireland. She had a child out of wedlock and worked full-time, which taught me that there’s nothing you can’t do.”

“All my friends from school are doctors or teachers. The fact that I even thought it was possible to go off and work at MTV came from my mum because her attitude was: ‘If you want to, then why not?'”

“When people ask if I’m going to give up work this year because of the baby, I’m like, ‘Why? Mum did it in ’80s Ireland!'”