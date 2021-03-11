Laura Whitmore reveals she almost joined a girlband before she pursued presenting career

The 35-year-old was still in college at the time

Laura Whitmore has revealed she almost joined a girlband, before she pursued her career as a TV presenter.

The 35-year-old was sent to the audition by her modelling agent when she was still attending Dublin City University (DCU).

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show, Laura said: “Years ago, and it comes up every now and then, when I was 18 I was on The Late Late Show doing a modelling competition…”

“But I ended up getting signed by an agent – now I wasn’t a very good model because I talked too much and I was always getting in trouble for that.”

“They sent me along on this other audition and it was the day after the DCU grad ball, and I had a little bit too much to drink and I was a little bit hungover because I remember getting sick on the way there.”

“But when I got there I had to sing a song, and you know when you’re a little bit hungover so you’re not as anxious, so I went for it and I got through!”

“I was the final Irish girl that got brought over to the UK in the final eight to be in this girlband,” she revealed.

During her appearance on The Six O’Clock Show, Laura also gave an update on this year’s series of Love Island, which she hosts.

“Over here in the UK the vaccines are rolling out so fingers crossed we’ll be able to do it in Mallorca as planned,” she said.

“If not, there’s a million contingency plans.”