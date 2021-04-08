Laura Whitmore returns to work on Celebrity Juice just days after giving birth

The presenter recently welcomed her first child with Iain Stirling

Laura Whitmore has returned to work on Celebrity Juice, just days after giving birth to her first child.

The 35-year-old welcomed a baby girl with her husband Iain Stirling last week, but the couple are yet to reveal her name.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the new mum told fans she was back in Elstree Studios filming Celebrity Juice.

The Bray native joined the show as a Team Captain alongside Emily Atack last September.

Laura shared photos of her bright yellow outfit, alongside a candid snap of her breastfeeding her newborn daughter in her dressing room.

In the comment section, the Love Island host was branded a “super mama”.

Comedian Felicity Ward commented: “YOU ARE BACK WORKING?? Incredible. Sending you a sleepy bubba and a swift latch.”

Irish actress Sarah Greene wrote, “You’re a marvel,” while Spice Girls star Emma Bunton commented: “Wow! You’re amazing! X.”

During an interview with The Telegraph earlier this year, Laura said she had no plans to give up work once she became a mother.

“My mum grew up the youngest of 13 children in Catholic Ireland. She had a child out of wedlock and worked full-time, which taught me that there’s nothing you can’t do,” she said.

“All my friends from school are doctors or teachers. The fact that I even thought it was possible to go off and work at MTV came from my mum because her attitude was: ‘If you want to, then why not?'”

“When people ask if I’m going to give up work this year because of the baby, I’m like, ‘Why? Mum did it in ’80s Ireland!'”

Laura confirmed the birth of their first child on Friday, by sharing a photo of her holding their baby girl close to her chest.

She wrote on Instagram: “Thanks for all the kind messages at this time. We are in love x.”

The Bray native announced her pregnancy in December, just weeks after she married her Scottish beau at Dublin’s City Hall on November 11.

The couple started dating back in 2016, but didn’t go public with their romance until the following year.

According to reports, Iain popped the question to Laura in South Africa, after they finished filming the winter version of Love Island last February.